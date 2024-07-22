Blade: Kevin Feige “Feeling Good So Far” With Latest Script

Marvel Studios rarely starts rolling on a film after just one stab at its script. Instead, films from the outfit typically receive multiple drafts from a handful of writers. Blade’s no different; in fact, the Mahershala Ali vehicle might have more behind-the-scenes issues than other comparable Marvel flicks. Throughout its development process so far, Blade has lost out on two directors and has hired a committee of writers. That said, Marvel boss Kevin Feige says he’s impressed with the project’s latest script, reportedly from Marvel mainstay Eric Pearson.

“[It] has been frustrating for us and for some fans that it’s taken a while but we have a writer working on it now,” Feige told Shadow and Act on the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. “I’ve read half of his new draft and it’s feeling good so far.”

Who’s directing Marvel’s Blade reboot?

To date, Marvel nor the Hollywood trades have revealed the film’s newest director. At one point, John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski told us he spoke to Marvel about taking a stab at a Blade reboot, though it’s unclear if those talks have ever materialized.

“Marvel was very influential in my career. I owe them a great deal. Kevin [Feige] is an awesome guy and I’ve worked for him many times on second unit,” the director told ComicBook in 2022. “After John Wick 3, he was nice enough to carve out a big chunk of time and have nice talk. He’s been a…in a way…a very strong mentor, even though it was a short period of time. I’ve only talked to him a few times, but he has been very influential in mindset and how to do it.”

“And he actually asked me, ‘What could we ever do?’ I was like, ‘Look, I’m not going to lie to you. I don’t know if I fit that kind of studio mold, but Blade would be the one interesting thing I’d like to do,’” Stahelski added.

Blade is currently set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.