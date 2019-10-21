Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot Trailer Released

The first Valiant Comics property to hit the big screen will be Bloodshot, with Fast & Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel taking on the lead role. While the film doesn’t hit theaters until 2020, giving fans plenty of time to wonder exactly how well the character will translate to the screen, Sony is finally peeling back the curtain just a little bit, showing what we can expect from Bloodshot when it actually arrives. On Monday morning, the studio unveiled the first trailer for Bloodshot, and you can watch it in the video above!

Diesel doesn’t take on the mantle of Bloodshot at any point during the trailer, at least that we see throughout its run time, and it also doesn’t look like he’ll spend a large portion of the film with the pale white Bloodshot look. Still, he’s clearly bringing the action and Sony’s latest doesn’t seem to be pulling any punches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s Sony’s official synopsis for Bloodshot:

“Brought back from the dead by Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology and suffering total memory loss, Ray Garrison – aka Bloodshot – struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become with the help of a group of other augmented combatants.”

In addition to Diesel, Bloodshot stars Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Lamorne Morris, and Talulah Riley. The film is written by Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow and directed by Dave Wilson. Neal Moritz, Toby Jaffe, and Dinesh Shamdasani are all producing.

Bloodshot‘s first trailer has been eyed for quite some time, with Wilson saying back in July that October was the likely time for the promo to be released.

“We’ve been in post for a while now,” Wilson told ComicBook.com. “We got back from shooting this November, December. We’ve had our first previews and everything’s going great. All the visual effects gears are turning. We’ll probably have a few days of reshoots just to pick up a few things we didn’t get down in Cape Town, which is where we shot, and hopefully, the first trailer is coming out October if not sooner, getting ready for our February release date.”

What do you think of Sony’s Bloodshot trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Bloodshot hits theaters on February 21, 2020.