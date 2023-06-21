Blue Beetle Rating Officially Revealed

Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle will soon be the subject of his own blockbuster movie, with Blue Beetle arriving in theaters later this summer. Fans are already curious to see what the Blue Beetle movie has in store, and a new update provides one significant indication. According to a new listing on FilmRatings.com, Blue Beetle is "Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, language, and some suggestive references."

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Will Blue Beetle be in the new DCU?

In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to Jaime as the "first hero" in the new DC Universe, possibly hinting that Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," Gunn said at the time.

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.