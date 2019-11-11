Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island Reboot Trailer Released

It’s been many years since the plane flew down from the sky and landed on Fantasy Island, with the hit series starring Ricardo Montalbán concluding in 1984. The plane will fly again next year though as modern house of horror Blumhouse Productions will be bringing a reboot of the TV series to theaters, with what we can only speculate will be an appropriately scary twist on the premise (the film’s official poster certainly hints at some screaming). Though the original TV series was far from a horror-show, the first trailer for the new reboot of Fantasy Island has arrived online and offers our first official hint of what to expect from the big screen reboot. You can watch the video in the player above. Fantasy Island lands in theaters on February 14, 2020.

In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke (played by Michael Peña) makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Ant-Man star Michael Pena steps into the role originally played by Montalbán on the small screen. He’s joined in the film by Maggie Q (Divergent, Live Free or Die Hard), Lucy Hale (Truth or Dare), Austin Stowell (Catch 22, Battle of the Sexes), Protia Doubleday (Carrie, Mr. Robot), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars, Friday the 13th), and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead). Kick-Ass 2 and Truth or Dare‘s Jeff Wadlow direct from a script he co-wrote with Jillian Jacobs & Christopher Roach.

Though Blumhouse productions was mostly built on original, lower budget horror films, thanks to films like Paranormal Activity, Halloween, and The Purge franchises, the studio continues to expand its stable of projects and has grown to be a juggernaut of the genre in recent years. Blumhouse will debut even more reboots of classic properties and sequels in the next year in addition to Fantasy Island. Ahead of that film’s debut in 2020, the studio will debut a new version of Black Christmas on December 13, 2019, with an all-new version of The Invisible Man set to arrive just two weeks after Fantasy Island. A fifth film in The Purge franchise will arrive next summer from Blumhouse as well, with the highly anticipated Halloween Kills debuting in October.