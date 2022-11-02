Bo Burnham Trends For The Best Possible Reason
Bo Burnham is trending for the best possible reason on Twitter right now. The social media site's users are remembering one of the comedian's many conversations about the Internet and the struggle for attention spans on multiple platforms right now. As more and more sources are vying for the spare moments users have on-hand, the race to claim free time has been heating up. Over on Twitter, this flow of information is being debated as changes to Twitter's verification process have experts worried about the platform's future. It feels like paying $8 to juke the algorithm might be a bad idea, but we're all going to see in the end.
During The Inside Outtakes, Burnham talks about his start on YouTube and how he's changed, "Since I started out so young, basically every shitty joke, every sort of misstep is…there's a lot of material I'm just really embarrassed by and makes me cringe for a lot of reasons," he opines. "Yeah, it doesn't hold up. I often wish that I could just, you know, start over. But I also know if I didn't have that material, I wouldn't be who I am today. Or who I was before I locked myself in this room and lost my mind."
“We used to colonize land… They are now trying to colonize every minute of your life.” Listen to @boburnham. It’s time for a reckoning on social media in our lives, as we’re a full generation into a reckless capitalist experiment we’re not in control of. pic.twitter.com/oY3vZid3sB— Noted Skeleton Influencer Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 2, 2022
Had you heard that interview before? What did you think? Let us know down below!
Just have to listen
prevnext
Bo Burnham continues to be the manifestation of the voice in my head https://t.co/fa4LPeLFWK— Tim Hines (@Hinesight) November 2, 2022
Out here crushing it
prevnext
Yeah this why Bo Burnham is one of my favorite people https://t.co/l3F3wirasX— H A L L O W M A R T Y (@poormarty_) November 2, 2022
Not too shabby
prevnext
I was instinctively worried when I saw Bo Burnham trending only to be pleasantly surprised with a good definition of the attention economy https://t.co/WlBow5aV8r— Godzilla vs. SwampdingaThing (@swingdingaling) November 2, 2022
Done the reading
prevnext
Bo Burnham is a very smart guy https://t.co/w8cvAg1Cct— Interview with the Vampire Survivors (@uzionmain) November 2, 2022
Pretty sharp
prevnext
Bo Burnham has to be one of the smartest men alive forreal https://t.co/dMAEALbX7h— Red (@RedYOrNot24) November 2, 2022
Hard to deny
prevnext
"They're coming for every second of your life."
Bo Burnham on the money. https://t.co/Pc8GByMBJZ— Chris Williamson (@ChrisWillx) November 2, 2022
Cliffy B
prevnext
Bo Burnham is so utterly brilliant. Must watch, I assure you. https://t.co/ubDWDkfEOw— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 2, 2022
Good idea
prev
Wow indeed. I think I need to start every day with this clip from Bo Burnham. https://t.co/yOZoVB41CH— kyle kinane (Kansas City Improv 11/4-5) (@kylekinane) November 2, 2022