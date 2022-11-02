Bo Burnham Trends For The Best Possible Reason

Bo Burnham is trending for the best possible reason on Twitter right now. The social media site's users are remembering one of the comedian's many conversations about the Internet and the struggle for attention spans on multiple platforms right now. As more and more sources are vying for the spare moments users have on-hand, the race to claim free time has been heating up. Over on Twitter, this flow of information is being debated as changes to Twitter's verification process have experts worried about the platform's future. It feels like paying $8 to juke the algorithm might be a bad idea, but we're all going to see in the end.

During The Inside Outtakes, Burnham talks about his start on YouTube and how he's changed, "Since I started out so young, basically every shitty joke, every sort of misstep is…there's a lot of material I'm just really embarrassed by and makes me cringe for a lot of reasons," he opines. "Yeah, it doesn't hold up. I often wish that I could just, you know, start over. But I also know if I didn't have that material, I wouldn't be who I am today. Or who I was before I locked myself in this room and lost my mind."

“We used to colonize land… They are now trying to colonize every minute of your life.” Listen to @boburnham. It’s time for a reckoning on social media in our lives, as we’re a full generation into a reckless capitalist experiment we’re not in control of. pic.twitter.com/oY3vZid3sB — Noted Skeleton Influencer Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 2, 2022

