Bobby Rydell, Singer and Star of Bye Bye Birdie, Dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, the teen idol actor and singer who starred opposite Ann-Margaret and Dick Van Dyke in his film debut Bye Bye Birdie, has died at the age of 79. The Philadelphia native died on Tuesday from non-COVID-19 related pneumonia complications at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Rydell’s spokesperson told WPVI-TV. As a rock and roll star, Rydell is known for the hits “Wild One,” “Volare,” “Sway,” “Forget Him,” and Top 20 hit “Kissin’ Time,” his first single that launched him to stardom.

Rydell made his film debut in the 1963 musical Bye Bye Birdie in the role of Hugo Peabody, the high school sweetheart of Kim MacAfee (Ann-Margret), winner of a televised kiss from drafted rock star Conrad Birdie (Jesse Pearson).

Rydell would go on to guest star in an episode of World War II drama Combat! opposite Vic Morrow, the unsold pilot “Swingin’ Together” produced by Desilu, and television movies Rockabye the Infantry and Mr. Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Alan Freed Story. He last appeared as himself in the 2016 film The Comedian, which starred Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito.

Most recently, in 2018, actor Von Lewis portrayed “Old Black Magic” singer Rydell in the Best Picture Oscar-winning film Green Book, depicting Rydell’s appearance as the youngest singer to perform at the famous Copacabana nightclub in New York City.

Along with nine appearances on the iconic Dick Clark’s American Bandstand, Rydell was a regular on The Mike Douglas Show. As a musical artist, Rydell is considered among the top five artists of his era with more than 25 million albums sold and 34 top 100 hits. Since 1985, Rydell has continued to tour as a member of The Golden Boys, a trio formed with Philadelphia-area entertainers Frankie Avalon and Fabian.

In 2009, Rydell married Linda Hoffman, who shared a name with the president of Bobby Rydell’s National Fan Club in 1964: Linda F. Hoffman. The longtime fan turned friend and personal assistant had previously successfully petitioned Philadelphia to name a stretch of 11th Street near Moyamensing Avenue “Bobby Rydell Boulevard.”

When promoting his tell-all autobiography Teen Idol on the Rocks: A Tale of Second Chances in 2016, Rydell told Main Line Today he wished to perform on stage “as long as the chops are still working.” Rydell was booked to perform at The Golden Nugget in Atlantic City on June 11.

Rydell lived to be 79 through the gift of organ donation. The performer’s official website encourages fans to become an organ donor and consider donating to The Gift of Life.