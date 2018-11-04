‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Opens to $50 Million at the Box Office

Bohemian Rhapsody is this weekend’s box office champion.

20th Century Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek took in $18.4 million on Friday and will earn $50 million in its first weekend.

The film was directed by Bryan Singer and written by Anthony McCarten. In addition to Malek, the film also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers.

Disney’s latest live-action fairy tale, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, is off to a slow start with $20 million from 3,766 locations in its debut weekend. The film was produced on a $100 million budget.

Tyler Perry teams with Tiffany Haddish for his latest film, Nobody’s Fool. The film opened in 2,468 locations and earned $4.8 million on Friday and $13.7 million over the weekend. The film also stars Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley, and Whoopi Goldberg. The Paramount release is another example of the divide between critics and fans, earning only 25 percent on Rotten Tomatoes but carrying an A- CinemaScore.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born lands in fourth place while last week’s chart-topper, Halloween, falls into fifth place this weekend, earning another $9 million in its third weekend. The film set a new opening weekend record for the franchise with $76.2 million in its debut. The film is a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original slasher classic, losing the continuity of the nine other sequels. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, who is now a grandmother and still living with the traumatic aftereffects of her encounter with Michael Myers. David Gordon Green directs the film from a script he wrote with Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride.

Sony’s Venom will earn another $7.5 this weekend, inching closer to a $200 million milestone.

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

Opening Weekend

Friday: $18.4 million

Weekend: $50 million

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day

Bohemian Rhapsody is directed by Bryan Singer, written by Anthony McCarten, and stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers.

2. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Opening Weekend

Friday: $6 million

Weekend: $20 million

Young Clara needs a magical, one-of-a-kind key to unlock a box that contains a priceless gift. A golden thread leads her to the coveted key, but it soon disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. In that world, she meets a soldier named Phillip, a group of mice and the regents who preside over three realms. Clara and Phillip must now enter a fourth realm to retrieve the key and restore harmony to the unstable land.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston and written by Ashleigh Powell, based on ETA Hoffmann’s short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Marius Petipa’s ballet The Nutcracker. The film stars Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Eugenio Derbez, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant, Misty Copeland, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman.

3. Nobody’s Fool

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.8 million

Weekend: $13.7 million

Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem.

Nobody’s Fool is written and directed by Tyler Perry. It stars Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley, and Whoopi Goldberg.

4. A Star Is Born

Week Five

Friday: $3.1 million

Weekend: $9.5 million

Total: $164.5 million

Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jackson coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jackson fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

A Star is Born is a remake of the 1937 film of the same name that is produced, directed by, and stars Bradley Cooper. Cooper also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Eric Roth and Will Fetters. The film also stars Lady Gaga, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott,

5. Halloween

Week Three

Friday: $3.4 million

Weekend: $9 million

Total: $149.3 million

It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. — but this time, she’s ready for him.

Halloween is directed by David Gordon Green from a script by Green, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Virginia Gardner.

6. Venom

Week Five

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $7.5 million

Total: $198.3 million

Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While investigating one of Drake’s experiments, Eddie’s body merges with the alien Venom — leaving him with superhuman strength and power. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer, written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, and Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott.

7. Hunter Killer

Week Two

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $4.1 million

Total: $13.6 million

American submarine Captain Joe Glass is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress in the Arctic Ocean. He soon learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing, a conspiracy that threatens to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters, rescue the kidnapped Russian president and prevent World War III.

Hunter Killer is directed by Donovan Marsh and written by Arne Schmidt and Jamie Moss. The film is based on the 2012 novel Firing Point by Don Keith and George Wallace and stars Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Michael Nyqvist, Common and Toby Stephens

8. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Week Four

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $6.6 million

Total: $37.4 million

While collecting junk one day, best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous talking dummy from an unpublished “Goosebumps” book by R.L. Stine. Hoping to start his own family, Slappy kidnaps Sonny’s mother and brings all of his ghoulish friends back to life — just in time for Halloween. As the sleepy town becomes overrun with monsters, witches and other mysterious creatures, Sonny joins forces with his sister, Sam and a kindly neighbor to save Sonny’s mom and foil Slappy’s plan.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is directed by Ari Sandel and written by Rob Lieber from a story by Lieber and Darren Lemke. The film stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris, Chris Parnell, Ken Jeong, and Jack Black.

9. The Hate U Give

Week Five

Friday: $992,000 million

Weekend: $3.5 million

Total: $23.5 million

Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds — the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is soon shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right.

The Hate You Give is directed by George Tillman Jr. and written by Audrey Wells, based on the novel of the same name by Angie Thomas. The film stars Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Lamar Johnson, Issa Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, Common, and Anthony Mackie.

10. Smallfoot

Week Six

Friday: $735,000

Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $76.7 million

Migo is a friendly Yeti whose world gets turned upside down when he discovers something that he didn’t know existed — a human. He soon faces banishment from his snowy home when the rest of the villagers refuse to believe his fantastic tale. Hoping to prove them wrong, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces with his simple community.

Smallfoot is based on the book Yeti Tracks by Sergio Pablos. The film is co-written and directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, and stars the voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry, and Jimmy Tatro