‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama at Golden Globes

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards have come to a close, which means the winner for Best Motion Picture – Drama has been announced.

Taking home the coveted prize is Bohemian Rhapsody, a unique win considering it’s a musical that wasn’t a contender in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

The movie was up against Black Panther (directed by Ryan Coogler), BlacKkKlansman (directed by Spike Lee), If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins), and A Star Is Born (directed by Bradley Cooper).

Starring Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Mike Myers, Gwilym Lee, Lucy Boynton, Joseph Mazzello, Allen Leech, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Aaron McCusker, and Ace Bhatti, the musical drama was directed by Bryan Singer and tells the biographical tale of Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury.

This was not the only prize the movie took home tonight. In addition to Best Picture, Bohemian Rhapsody also won Best Actor in a Drama for Rami Malek’s performance.

While this could be a good sign for the movie’s Oscar chances, nothing is set in stone. Last year, the Best Drama award went to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which beat out the eventual Academy Award Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water.

There are also the Comedy/Musical films to consider for Oscar competition. This year, the category included Crazy Rich Asians (directed by Jon M. Chu), The Favourite (directed by Yorgos Lanthimos), Green Book (directed by Peter Farrelly), Mary Poppins Returns (directed by Rob Marshall), and Vice (directed by Adam Mckay). The winner of the bunch being Green Book.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be available to own on February 12, 2019.