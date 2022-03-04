Borderlands Producer PictureStart Joins Scout’s Script2Comic Contest

PictureStart, the production company responsible for projects such as Unpregnant and the upcoming Naruto and Borderlands movies, will be playing a key role in the latest round of Scout Comics’ Script2Comic Contest. The company is set to be the Premiere Sponsor of a special “Discovery of Voice” prize for the latest round of the contest, which provides an outlet for creatives to have their original story come to life as a comic book or graphic novel, and also put into development as a film or television show. PictureStart will join existing sponsors Scout, Mosaic, Motor Content, and Thunder Comics. The contest will open on March 5th, and will close on June 5th, with winners being announced by December of this year.

This year, PictureStart is seeking projects that fit clearly into its “Discovery of Voice” mandate, centering characters figuring out who they are, what their purpose is, and where they belong in the world. Royce Reeves-Darby, the company’s VP of Production, will be overseeing the contest, with co-founder and CEO Erik Feig serving as one of the contest’s judges.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What’s most exciting about a partnership like this is that we have a chance to push our ‘discovery of voice’ focus one step further, helping talented creatives build out universes populated by truly unforgettable characters who are discovering their places in those worlds,” Reeves-Darby said in a statement.

Other judges will include Jonathan Kadin, former EVP of Production at Columbia Pictures, Jamie Iracleanos from Ghost House Pictures, Josh McLaughlin, former President of Focus Features; David Bowles from Chispa Comics, former longtime CAA agent Jon Levin and Lauren Vilchik, Producer of the horror franchise Cabin Fever. More judges, sponsors, and prizes are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“Most people don’t realize how many of their favorite films and television shows started as comic books: classics like Road to Perdition, The Mask, Men in Black, and new hits like Extraction, The Old Guard, The Boys and Umbrella Academy,” Scout Comics’ chief creative officer Don Handfield, founder of the Script2Comic Contest, added. “We hope to continue that tradition through our work, alongside a powerhouse partner like Erik Feig’s PictureStart.”

The winning comics will be printed by Comic Impressions and published by Scout Comics & Entertainments, with plans to put the titles both in comic stores and bookstores. Winners will also receive a special slabbed edition of their comic from CGC.

What do you think of the latest update surrounding this year’s Script2Comic Contest? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!