Borderlands Movie: First Lilith Tease Revealed

Updates on the Borderlands movie have been shared periodically through behind-the-scenes photos and news about how the filming was going, but this week, we got our first official character teaser. The character teased was none other than Lilith, the protagonist of the movie and one of the most significant characters from the Borderlands games. Our first tease doesn’t show Lilith in full to show what Cate Blanchett’s interpretation of the character will look like, but the teaser is at least a good start to the movie being faithful to the look of the games.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress who’ll play Tannis in the film, shared what she called a “secret BTS shot” she took of Blanchett as Lilith. The picture shows the Borderlands character in a stairwell, but only as a silhouette. It almost looks as though it could be a render take from a game since we don’t see Lilith herself, but the pose and hair would be a giveaway even if Curtis hadn’t specified who the character was.

Welcome to BORDERLANDS & a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.#cateblanchett

From the brilliant minds of @borderlandsfilm @therealeliroth@gearbox @picturestart @Lionsgate

Arad Productions pic.twitter.com/R193HTGBZj — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 1, 2021

Given that Lilith was the first character cast in the movie back whenever Blanchett was confirmed for the role, it makes sense that she’d be the first actual character who’s teased ahead of the movie’s release. Plenty of other additions such as Jack Black as Claptrap have been confirmed since then, so if these teasers are to continue, there are plenty to go through before we get to the end of the roster.

Based on the movie’s synopsis, we have an idea of the role Lilith will play in the Borderlands movie beyond the leadership mantle she typically takes on. The synopsis below will sound familiar to veteran Borderlands game as it teases a team-up between Lilith and other characters like Roland and Claptrap.

“Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

The Borderlands movie does not yet have a release date.