Brad Pitt Jokes About Never Wanting to Make Ocean’s 14

Brad Pitt seemed to be having a wonderful time at the Golden Globes over the weekend. It seems like the fun hasn’t stopped with that awards show as the star made a joke during the National Board of Review awards ceremony about his past work. The Oceans‘ franchise came up during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, and let’s just say Pitt isn’t jumping at the chance to be in the next ensemble thriller. He said his goals for the future include, “Be happy, stay healthy and not get into a financial situation where I have to do Oceans 14. We’ll see.” Wow, that was kind of brutal. Fans of the Oceans series love those big team-ups between established actors to mostly look great while pulling off a heist. Chances are that you probably won’t see Pitt alongside some of the other extended cast when the film inevitably comes down the pipeline.

Brad Pitt at NBRs: “My goals in life are pretty simple right now. Be happy, stay healthy and not get into a financial situation where I have to do Oceans 14. We’ll see.” — Jake Coyle (@jakecoyleAP) January 9, 2020

The actor also managed to raise some eyebrows during the Golden Globes with a joke he made about his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. It seems like we’re going to go another ten years with people making Titanic jokes. While accepting his Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for his turn as Cliff Booth in Tarantino’s latest, the star couldn’t help himself. The two actors have a real bond, it would seem and part of any close friendship is the barbs traded back and forth. It seems like Pitt is not too different from the Internet at large when it comes to the end of Titanic. It seems like Jack probably wouldn’t have had to die if it were up to the actor. He said while on stage, “I have to thank my brother in crime, LDC…but still I would’ve shared the raft.”

Viewers at home couldn’t get enough of how Pitt was rolling while up on stage. it was pretty amazing. Kate Winslet has probably been asked about Jack and that darn door about a million times. But, people still love to argue about whether Jack’s sacrifice for Rose at the end of the 1997 classic is warranted. Pitt won’t be the last to make a crack about the scene, but he is the first one to get a jab in for this new year.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is still in theaters and available on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play.