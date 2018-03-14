Netflix Releases New Bright Trailer

Will Smith and David Ayer are teaming up once again, and this time they’re taking on the world of law enforcement with a heavy dose of magical wands.

Netflix just released a new trailer for Bright, the film that puts Will Smith in the role of Ward, a cop who is assigned an orc partner named Jakoby (played by Joel Edgerton). As you can see in the trailer above, the film is a unique mix of buddy cop film and supernatural fantasy, and for the most part, it seems to work.

You can definitely tell that Ayer is at the helm here when banter filled gunfights break out, and the supernatural elements like “the wand” and whatever that crazy person embedded in the wall seem to break up the cops and robbers formula.

Honestly, it kind of feels like a reimagining of Bad Boys, which is not a bad thing at all. You can judge for yourself by watching the new trailer in the video above.

Bright is Netflix‘s largest self-funded movie to date, and they’re hoping the star power and investment pays off with new subscribers. This is just the latest in a big original content push by the streaming service, and Netflix will surely love to have a new franchise on its hands.

Bright is set in an alternate present-day timeline where humans coexist with orcs, elves, and fairies, and it’s been that way since anyone can remember. Ward and Jakoby are assigned as partners, but they soon discover something that threatens the delicate balance of this world, and to stop it they will have to protect a young female elf from those who want her ancient relic for themselves.

Bright hits Netflix this December.