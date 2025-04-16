Country Bans Disney’s Snow White Over One Actor’s Inclusion

Lebanon has officially banned Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White from its cinemas. The country cites the inclusion of Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the primary reason, as revealed by Deadline. Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen in the film, is on Lebanon’s longstanding “Israel boycott list.” This list prohibits the screening of films featuring Israeli nationals, especially those who have served in the Israeli military or publicly supported the state of Israel. The decision was confirmed by Lebanon’s Interior Minister, Ahmad Hajjar, who recommended the ban following the film’s release. Gadot, a former member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has been a vocal supporter of Israel, particularly in the wake of recent conflicts involving Hamas.

In a 2024 speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s summit, she expressed dismay over global reactions to attacks on Israel, stating, “Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews.”

This is not the first time Lebanon has taken such action against films featuring Gadot. Her previous movies, including Wonder Woman and Death on the Nile, were also banned in the country for similar reasons.

Why This Isn’t Just About One Movie

The ban on Snow White in Lebanon is part of a pattern of cultural boycotts in the region. Earlier this year, Lebanon also blocked the release of Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, which stars Israeli actress Shira Haas. These actions reflect the ongoing tensions and complex political dynamics in the Middle East, where cultural productions are often scrutinized for their political affiliations and implications.

Despite the ban in Lebanon, Snow White has not faced similar restrictions in neighboring countries. For instance, Kuwait has allowed the film’s release, indicating a divergence in policy and approach within the region. The controversy surrounding Snow White extends beyond regional politics. The film has faced criticism for its portrayal of characters and casting choices. Lead actress Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White, has been at the center of debates due to her previous comments on Palestine and the film’s direction.

Additionally, the depiction of the seven dwarfs using CGI has sparked discussions about representation and authenticity in modern adaptations. Disney has yet to issue an official statement regarding the ban in Lebanon.