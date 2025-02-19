Talk to Me Directors Unleash Bring Her Back Trailer (And We’re Already Freaked Out)

Play video

The trailer for Bring Her Back, the new horror film from Talk to Me directors Michael Philippou and Danny Philippou, has been released, and it will surely freak audiences out. Beginning with footage of a cat going to investigate a mysterious noise in the house, the preview is full of unsettling and disturbing imagery, such as a blood-soaked hand pressing against a car window, a closeup of a seemingly possessed woman, and more. The eerie score adds to the creepy atmosphere, as do the title cards with messages reading “let me out” and “let her die.” The trailer also confirms Bring Her Back debuts this summer, with a May premiere date scheduled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The trailer does not shed much light on the narrative, instead relying on the frightening out-of-context images to establish the film’s unnerving tone. Audiences also get glimpses of Oscar-nominated actress Sally Hawkins, who headlines the Bring Her Back cast.

Earning widespread critical praise upon its debut, Talk to Me proved to be a substantial hit. The film scored one of the biggest box office openings for distributor A24, en route to a $91.9 million worldwide haul (against only a $4.5 million production budget). Talk to Me caught the attention of some high-profile industry figures, with Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson calling it one of the best horror films in years.

A Talk to Me sequel is in the works at A24, but the project seemingly remains in the earlier stages of development. Last year, Talk to Me star Sophie Wilde said she hadn’t heard any updates about the follow-up. In the meantime, the Philippou brothers turned their attention to Bring Her Back. The filmmakers even left Legendary’s Street Fighter movie so they could focus on Bring Her Back.

The combination of A24 and the Philippou twins is definitely worth getting excited over. The studio has become renowned for their deep library of fascinating horror titles that blend a unique artistic vision with genre thrills, and the Philippou brothers displayed their deftness at both with Talk to Me. That title was renowned for its filmmaking craft and creative worldbuilding, sporting a rich lore that deserves to be explored in subsequent installments. It’ll be interesting to see what the Philippous came up with for Bring Her Back, but it certainly looks like everything audiences have come to expect from the pair following the success of Talk to Me. The decision to hold back on story details in the trailer only makes things more intriguing.

Releasing in the thick of the summer movie season, Bring Her Back should emerge as a great counterprogramming option for horror fans looking for something different from traditional studio tentpoles. Assuming word of mouth is strong, it could follow Talk to Me‘s footsteps and become a sizable commercial hit for A24. If the Philippou brothers are able to knock another engaging horror film out of the park, anticipation will only grow for Talk to Me 2 or whatever they decide to make next.