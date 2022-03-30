Bruce Willis Fans Show Appreciation for His Career After He Retires From Acting for Medical Reasons

Fans are showering Bruce Willis with appreciation after the esteemed actor announced he is stepping away from his career due to a medical condition. Willis’ daughter Rumer shared an official statement from the family on her Instagram account, revealing Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate. Bruce Willis starred in iconic roles such as Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, Unbreakable, and Armageddon, along with his breakout role in 1985’s Moonlighting television series opposite Cybill Shepherd. Fans are now honoring Willis by sharing some of their favorite roles and films on social media.
The full statement from Bruce Willis’ family is below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the post reads. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”
The statement closes, “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”
Photo credit Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty