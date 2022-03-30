Bruce Willis Fans Show Appreciation for His Career After He Retires From Acting for Medical Reasons

Fans are showering Bruce Willis with appreciation after the esteemed actor announced he is stepping away from his career due to a medical condition. Willis’ daughter Rumer shared an official statement from the family on her Instagram account, revealing Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that impacts the ability to communicate. Bruce Willis starred in iconic roles such as Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, Unbreakable, and Armageddon, along with his breakout role in 1985’s Moonlighting television series opposite Cybill Shepherd. Fans are now honoring Willis by sharing some of their favorite roles and films on social media.

The full statement from Bruce Willis’ family is below.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the post reads. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The statement closes, “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

Forever a Legend

Bruce Willis has given us so many iconic characters and great performances across his career. Forever a legend. Wishing him all the best, and I hope he enjoys retirement. pic.twitter.com/Pof4ZwPB77 — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) March 30, 2022

One Iconic Role After Another

Say what you will about Bruce Willis, but this man's a legend. From Moonlighting to Die Hard, Hudson Hawk and The Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction and The Sixth Sense, he's nailed one iconic role after another, and he's done it with character to spare.



This news is truly sad to hear. https://t.co/RbHnAqPdqO — Michael Moreci (@MichaelMoreci) March 30, 2022

Remember That Big Twist in The Sixth Sense?

Thinking about the time I watched The Sixth Sense with one of my best friends (who Orla from Derry Girls is based on ) and when the big twist happened at the end, she turned to me and said “ Ah, I get it. Bruce Willis IS the boy” — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 29, 2022

Bless You Bruce Willis

Bless you Bruce Willis! Prayers for healing and sincere gratitude for sharing your talents with all of us! https://t.co/maNEhLy8ul — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 30, 2022

Hugs and Love to the Entire Family

I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all ❤️❤️ https://t.co/ct0HE1Ti2N — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 30, 2022

Moonlighting Made Him a Star Overnight

Very sad news. It's hard to convey what a jolt of adrenaline Bruce Willis was when Moonlighting premiered in 1985, in an era when TV could still make you a star overnight–or how skeptical about him the industry was when he got $5 million to make Die Hard. https://t.co/LMXi5wcEkJ — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 30, 2022

Kevin Smith Apologies for Petty Complaints From 2010

Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family. https://t.co/npSgvkb5v7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 30, 2022

He Had So Much Acting Range

So many glowing thoughts about Bruce Willis and his incredible range and career. The everyman who could sell action, comedy, turn it icy, go withdrawn, play romantic, underplay it, or even undercut his whole persona, I adore it all. — Film Crit Hulk (on blusky too) (@FilmCritHULK) March 30, 2022

What’s Your Top Bruce Willis Performances?

An Incredible Actor