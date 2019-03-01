Build-A-Bear Adds Adorable Night Lights Plush to Their ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Collection

Now that How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has been in theaters for a solid week, and the existence of baby Night Lights are pretty common knowledge, Build-A-Bear Workshop is ready to bring the HTTYD plush family together.

Indeed, an adorable little Night Light plush with green eyes, black and white Night Light with green eyes, and black and white Night Light with blue eyes have joined their parents Toothless and Light Fury in Build-A-Bear Workshop’s How to Train Your Dragon collection. Each of the Night Lights only costs $10, and you can order them right here. Gifts sets with Toothless and Light Fury are also available. The full breakdown of the new releases are available below.

White Nightlight with Green Eyes ($10)

Black & White Nightlight with Green Eyes ($10)

Black & White Nightlight with Blue Eyes, $10

Special Edition Hidden World Toothless and Nightlights Gift Set ($65)

Light Fury and Nightlight Gift Set ($39)

On a related note, Funko has unveiled several new Pop figures to celebrate the release of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The Light Fury Pops aren’t pictured above, but they are available to pre-order right here along with the rest of the HTTYD Pop lineup. Shipping is slated for March.

The synopsis for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World reads:

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is in theaters now.

