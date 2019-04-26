Build-A-Bear Workshop Launches Their Disney Aladdin Plush Collection

Today has been a busy day at Build-A-Bear Workshop. First they added Psyduck and Snubbull to their Pokemon collection, then they launched their plush collection for Disney’s upcoming live-action Aladdin which is set to hit theaters on May 24th. Get ready for a whole new world of adorableness…

The entire Build-A-Bear Workshop x Disney Aladdin collection is available to order here. Needless to say, the gift set bundles are going to be at the top of everyone’s…wish list. Actually, there are standard and deluxe bundle options for Aladdin, Jasmine, and Genie (Abu can be ordered separately or as part of an Aladdin bundle). Naturally, the deluxe bundles come with all of the costumes and accessories, though many of the items can be purchased separately. Note that some of the bundles are only available for online orders.

On a related note, Funko recently released their Pop figures from the upcoming Aladdin film starring Will Smith as the Genie. The Aladdin Funko Pop lineup includes Aladdin with his sidekick Abu, Prince Ali dressed in cream and gold, Jasmine, Jafar and Genie. Those figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for May. Inside that link you’ll also find a whole bunch of new Aladdin merch that was released earlier this week. This includes everything from costumes, to dolls, to magic lamps.

Outside of the standard Aladdin Pop figures, you can get a glow-in-the-dark Genie exclusive Pop figure at Amazon and a Jasmine (Desert Moon) Pop here at Hot Topic.

“The Aladdin cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (Ali, Men in Black) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (Homeland) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (Homeland) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.”

