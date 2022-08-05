Bullet Train Featurette Showcases the Film's Exciting Cameos (Exclusive)

The high-octane action film Bullet Train featured a number of exciting performers, as the nature of the concept brought together various colorful characters on a fateful train ride, but there were still a number of unexpected performers in the film, such as Channing Tatum and Ryan Reynolds. With the film out now on home video, a new featurette dives into how those cameos came together and how the impressive and ambitious film pulled off some of its more thrilling sequences. Check out an exclusive Bullet Train featurette above and grab the film now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe-all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives -- on the world's fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2.

The home video special features are as follows:

4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD

Outtakes & Bloopers

Catch What You Missed: Easter Eggs

All Aboard the Pain Train: Stunts

Mission Accomplished: Making of Bullet Train

Trained Professionals: The Cast

Select Stunt Previs

Audio Commentary with David Leitch, Kelly McCormick & Zak Olkewicz

DVD

Also starring in the film are Sandra Bullock (The Lost City), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Sony's Kraven the Hunter), Brian Tyree Henry (Marvel's Eternals), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Masi Oka (Heroes), Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), and Benito A Martínez Ocasio/Bad Bunny (F9: The Fast Saga). The film is based on the book by Kotaro Isaka.

As if the film itself wasn't an exciting enough adventure, it teased a much larger and more complex world of various assassins, so with this film featuring an impressive cast, there's surely potential for there to be a follow-up film in which these cameos are fleshed out into fully developed characters.

Bullet Train is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD now.

