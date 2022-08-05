Bullet Train To Win Second Weekend at the Box Office

Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt will remain in the top spot at the box office during a slow weekend. The David Leitch-directed film opened with $30 million last weekend and will bring in another $13 million during its second frame at the domestic box office. Bullet Train earned a B+ CinemaScore, a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, a 3-out-of-5 review from ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry, who called the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes:

"By the time the train ends its journey and you're walking out of the theater you'll feel entertained, exactly what summer blockbusters like this are designed to do. Maybe you'll throw a playful punch at a friend as you exit the theater, hum one of the many, MANY songs featured on Bullet Train's soundtrack while you wait in line at the bathroom. By the time you get to your car, though, you'll attempt to untangle the plot and its truly convoluted essence with your pals; maybe you'll realize that the cameos throughout were just distracting and didn't add much. When you get home, you will probably have forgotten what you just did for the past two hours. All you'll remember is that Brad Pitt was funny."

Bullet Train is now playing in theaters. The full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.