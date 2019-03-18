‘Bumblebee’: Preview an All-New Comic Debuting on Film’s Home Video Release

A new chapter in the Transformers saga debuted last year with Bumblebee, an action film that not only honored the franchise’s roots but also took the series in all-new directions. The film lands on Digital HD on March 19th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 2nd, delivering fans not only the exciting adventure seen in theaters, but also giving fans the all-new motion comic Bumblebee – Sector 7 Adventures: The Battle at Half Dome. Additionally, the film’s Blu-ray release will include a printed copy of the motion comic. Check out your first look at the physical comic below!

In Bumblebee, “Cybertron has fallen. When Optimus Prime sends Bumblebee to defend Earth, his journey to become a hero begins. Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager trying to find her place in the world, discovers and repairs the battle-scarred robot, who’s disguised as a Volkswagen Beetle. As the Decepticons hunt down the surviving Autobots with the help of a secret agency led by Agent Burns (John Cena), Bumblebee and Charlie team up to protect the world.

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight and stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr, John Cena, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Ricardo Hoyos, and John Ortiz. The home video release includes the following special features:

Sector 7 Archive

Agent Burns: Welcome to Sector 7

Sector 7 Adventures: The Battle at Half Dome (All-New Motion Comic)

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Bee Vision: The Transformers robots of Cybertron

Bringing Bumblebee to the Big Screen

The Story of Bumblebee

The Stars Align

Bumblebee Goes Back to G1

Back to the Beetle

California Cruisin’ Down Memory Lane

The live-action Transformers franchise launched in 2007 and has become one of the biggest box office successes in the years since. Bumblebee has proven so effective at reimagining the source material that producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura has confirmed that the film will help launch an all-new storytelling universe for the property.

“We had many objectives [including] to bring a new set of families into the series, and that succeeded; in the after markets that will continue to succeed in a big way,” Bonaventura shared at this year’s New York Toy Fair. “Part of our obligation was to bring people back who had left the franchise or never experienced it which worked well… We are finding our way. Our intention was we wanted to please the core fans but also bring a new audience.”

Bumblebee hits digital release on March 19th, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 2nd.

