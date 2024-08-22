Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Says Movie Is Better Than Any Tom Holland Project

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie previewed what Sam Wilson’s been up to since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This week on The Official Marvel Podcast, the new Captain America took a second to talk after those big San Diego Comic-Con reveals. Mackie addressed the upcoming return of Sam Wilson and found time to take a shot at Tom Holland again. Captain America: Brave New World doesn’t hit theaters until early next year. But, Marvel is doing its best to get both Mackie and Harrison Ford out there to tease the incoming tussle between the MCU hero and a Red Hulk. Luckily for Sam, he’s got at least some backup in the form of a new Falcon. Check out what he had to say right here.

“Well, he’s Cap. Finally,” Mackie laughed. “Now we see him running missions on his own and trying to figure out where he fits into the whole world. This is way better than any of Tom Holland’s movies. And, I have Harrison Ford!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anthony Mackie and the Spider-Man star have a friendly rivalry.

Mackie had some nice words to say about his Falcon and the Winter Soldier ally Danny Ramirez returning as Joaquin Torrez. He teased the new Falcon, “The stuff that he’s doing with his character and what he brings. The flavor, the beauty, the joy he brings to that character. I feel like it brings a whole new energy to the Marvel Universe.” In addition, Ramirez is hyped to put those wings on. “It’s a beautiful generational baton passing… To put that on and to feel how I felt. To have to do some stuff and feel, ‘Oh, this is the movie we’re making.’ I was finally able to see what it was like for Anthony [Mackie] to put on the suit.”

Harrison Ford Is Thunderbolt Ross

Hulking out!

But, of course, we have to talk about Harrison Ford becoming President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Yes, Captain America: Brave New World brings the Star Wars legend into the MCU. During San Diego Comic-Con, Ford said that he was happy to be stepping into the role. He’s gained an appreciation for these actors and a really fun chemistry with Mackie in particular. It’s a fun-loving side of his public persona that has delighted social media in a lot of ways. Ford is absolutely crushing the early days and everyone is excited to see Red Hulk tangle with Captain America.

“This is a character that’s based on a lot of history developed with Bill, who played the character previously,” Ford previously explained. “But now, I am Thaddeus, and I’m delighted. And I’m proud to become a member of the Marvel universe. I’ve been watching fantastic actors — some of which are here tonight — have a really good time working in the Marvel universe, and I wanted a piece of the action… I’m very proud to be in this film. I think it has turned out to be fantastic,

How do you think Captain America will fit with the MCU’s future? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!