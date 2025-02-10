Marvel’s Thunderbolts Reveals First Look at Superman Star’s New Character

Marvel Studios’ latest Thunderbolts* trailer debuted during the Super Bowl, offering the first substantial look at how CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) assembles her controversial team of antiheroes. The footage starts with a high-stakes public hearing where Valentina argues that with the Avengers nowhere to be found and global threats rising, America needs a new line of defense. The spotlight falls on Superman star Wendell Pierce, who appears as an influential political figure weighing de Fontaine’s proposal alongside other officials, while former Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) stands next to Valentina, ready to demonstrate what her proposed team can do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the Super Bowl trailer betrays, Marvel is positioning Pierce’s still-undisclosed character as a crucial figure in the political landscape. That means he’ll have two important superhero roles in 2025, as he’s already set to appear as Daily Planet editor Perry White in James Gunn’s Superman this July. Since Pierce seems to be leading the public hearing in the new trailer, he could determine if Valentina’s questionable team gets the green light.

The Super Bowl footage also reveals the scale of de Fontaine’s ambitions for the Thunderbolts initiative. Operating from the former Avengers Tower in New York City, now repurposed as their headquarters, the team appears to have significant resources at their disposal. This level of backing suggests Pierce’s character may be just one part of a larger network of political supporters who see the Thunderbolts as a necessary evolution in superhuman affairs despite the obvious risks of empowering individuals with questionable histories. In addition to the Winter Soldier, Valentina’s recruits also include expert assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Russian super-soldier Red Guardian (David Harbour), and disgraced super-soldier U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), all individuals who don’t fit too well in the hero template.

How Thunderbolts* Could Change The MCU Forever

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ shift toward exploring morally complex territory through Thunderbolts* marks a significant evolution in their post-Infinity Saga storytelling. Unlike the Avengers, who largely operated independently despite government oversight attempts, the Thunderbolts appear to be explicitly working as government operatives. This fundamental difference raises questions about control, accountability, and the true cost of “protection” in a world still recovering from the Blip.

The political thriller elements on display in the Super Bowl spot suggest that Thunderbolts will delve deeper into the murky waters of superhuman regulation than previous MCU entries. Director Jake Schreier, known for smaller character-driven films like Paper Towns, appears to be bringing a more grounded approach to the material. The emphasis on political hearings and bureaucratic power struggles presents a sharp contrast to traditional superhero spectacle, though the trailer’s action sequences promise the film won’t skimp on major set pieces.

The trailer also reveals how Thunderbolts* builds on plot elements established throughout Phase Four and Five of the MCU. From Valentina’s shadowy recruitment efforts to the growing public distrust of traditional heroes, the film appears poised to address numerous dangling narrative threads – which is excellent, considering the MCU is currently headed to the climax of the Multiversal Saga.

Thunderbolts arrives in theaters on May 2nd. Are you excited about Thunderbolts*? Let us know in the comments!