Captain America's Fate May Have Been Predicted by Iron Man in Avengers: Age of Ultron

By franchise standards, MGM's James Bond property has bested the Marvel Cinematic Universe by two movies, something that will likely change by this time next year. Even then, there's been no studio that's come close to toppling the piles of box office receipts the MCU has accumulated over the past 12 years. At this day in age, there's no franchise in existence with the brand recognition and following as the shared universe crafted by Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios.

As such, the millions of Marvel fans continually pore over each and every property the Marvel machine puts out, ripping everything apart frame by frame as they look for any clues or Easter eggs embedded deep within a movie, even years after release. One recent such moment that's started circulating amongst the legions of fans online is the apparent precognition of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) towards the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Once the Sokovian dust settled and the Avengers went there own separate ways, Steve (Captain America) imagines settling down and living the "simple life" at some point. At the moment, the Super Soldier was planning on going off to fight more crime with the likes of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and team; after all, why would he settle down now when he wouldn't be able to grow old with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell)?

That's when Stark piped up, reassuring Steve would get there one day and voila — he did. By now, you're very well aware of Cap's actions in Endgame allowed him to not only live the "simple life," but to live it with his dearly beloved. Though Carter died during the events of Captain America: Civil War in the initial timeline, it's unclear the events which lead to her death in the timeline created when Cap went back it time.

As of now, all we know is that Cap lived longer than her and then return to the previous timeline to hand down his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Still open for interpretation, one would think should Marvel Studios choose to pursue it, there'd be some rich storytelling involved in a potential Agent Carter Season Three following Peggy and Steve as they live their lives together.

Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame are now streaming on Disney+.

Do you think we'll see Evans' Captain America return to the MCU at any point?