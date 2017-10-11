Cara Delevingne Issues Statement On Harvey Weinstein Assault

As new reports come out detailing Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged sexual assaults, more and more actors are coming forward with their own accounts of the movie producer’s actions.

Cara Delevingne recently went public with her own personal experience with Weinstein in a post on Instagram. The story details an alleged meeting with Weinstein in which the producer made several unwanted sexual advances, followed by a call for others with similar experiences to speak out.

You can read her post below:

Delevingne previously worked on the film Tulip Fever, but her post does not specify if this is the movie she’s referring to.

As more and more people come out with their own stories about Weinstein, the producer has become ostracized in Hollywood. The Weinstein Company, which he started with his brother Bob, recently fired him from the company. Harvey is planning to take legal action against Bob for the removal.

Other celebrities have spoken out against Weinstein, though that has shed light on even more sexual assault incidents. When Ben Affleck issued a statement condemning Weinstein, actor Hilarie Burton came forward with her own experience of being molested by Affleck in 2003. After video of the incident went public, Affleck issued his own apology.

The last month has seen many people being outed as sexual predators in Hollywood, whether they be actors, producers, and even movie critics. Hopefully as more and more incidents become public knowledge, this signals a change in culture in the movie business.