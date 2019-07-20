Cats Are Unimpressed With Cats Movie Trailer

The first trailer for Tom Hooper‘s (Les Misérables, The King’s Speech) Cats was released this week and it’s the Internet’s current favorite topic. The footage has sparked countless memes, jokes, and even some hilarious/terrifying mash-ups. Many people find the CGI to be disturbing, but humans aren’t the only ones who aren’t impressed. According to some hilarious Twitter videos, cats are also not feeling the upcoming musical.

I showed my cat the Cats trailer. pic.twitter.com/tSGVi24Amk — Janna Layton (@JKBartleby) July 19, 2019

“I showed my cat the Cats trailer,” @JKBartleby wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, their cat looks less than enthused, and it’s hilarious. Interestingly, the cat is named Eponine, which is the name of a character from Les Misérables, so this cat CLEARLY knows her musicals.

The video sparked some hilarious reactions:

“‘They passed on me for *this*?,’” @AryehCW wrote.

“SHE LOOKS SP DISAPPOINTED she’s like why do humans do this,” @ruthlessgame131 added.

“‘This is cultural a-purr-priation,’” @dan_sully joked.

Some people shared their own cats’ reactions:

i showed my cat the CATS trailer. her reaction:

🤮😩 pic.twitter.com/Ltw6flc1eM — אמון (@merhanurita) July 19, 2019

Mine had a similar reaction pic.twitter.com/eh1TVSaA07 — Natalie Froome (@NFroome) July 19, 2019

my cat said disappointed but not surprised pic.twitter.com/ly5AZ9VyOg — camila (@easiermila) July 19, 2019

Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name, the new movie will follow a tribe of cats called the Jellicles, who, over the course of one night, make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. The new film stars Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, and Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy.

What did you think of the Cats trailer? What about your cats’ opinions? Tell us in the comments!

Cats will be released in theaters on December 20th.