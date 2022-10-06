Causeway Trailer Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry Released

Apple TV+ and A24 have released the official trailer for Causeway, filmmaker Lila Neugebauer's upcoming drama that centers on the struggles of a soldier who is sent home after suffering a brain injury during combat in Afghanistan. Like most A24 movies, the film is clearly not reluctant to be quiet and atmospheric, with much of the trailer lingering on quiet shots and even the characters themeslves rarely being particularly expressive or aggressive. You wouldn't even know what the plot of the movie is from the trailer -- only that stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry are clearly playing characters who are emotionally damaged and reaching out to one another for support.

The film hails from director Lila Neugebauer and starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jayne Houdyshell.

You can see the trailer below.

Causeway is one of the first movies that Lawrence has appeared in since her hiatus from acting, which she took after 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix. In the time since, she has appeared in the awards-bait Netflix black comedy Don't Look Up, and will show up soon in No Hard Feelings, which will star Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," Lawrence told Vanity Fair of her decision to take the acting hiatus. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

Here's the official synopsis:

Causeway is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. Lynsey, a U.S. soldier, experiences a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan which forces her to return home. She struggles to return to her daily life with her mother as she waits for her eventual redeployment.

Causeway will arrive In theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ on November 4.

