Comic Book Artist Bill Sienkiewicz Remembers Those We Lost In 2017

Eisner Award-winning artist and comic book veteran Bill Sienkiewicz, best known for his work on Marvel’s The New Mutants and Elektra: Assassin, memorialized some of 2017’s most notable celebrity deaths with tribute artworks shared to social media as part of a line dubbed “Those We Lost In 2017.”

John Hurt

British actor Sir John Hurt died in January at age 77.

The actor, who had more than 200 titles to his credits since 1962, famously portrayed the disfigured “Elephant Man” in the eponymous 1980 movie that co-starred Anthony Hopkins.

Hurt introduced himself to younger generations with roles in hit franchises like Harry Potter and Hellboy, where he appeared as wand maker Ollivander and Trevor “Broom” Bruttenholm, respectively.

Mary Tyler Moore

Industry veteran Mary Tyler Moore died in January at age 80.

The actress, who co-starred in The Dick Van Dyke Show before going on to lead the groundbreaking The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970, was remembered as both an entertainment icon and a passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



“Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” read a statement from Moore’s representative in announcement of the actresses’ passing.

Chuck Berry

Legendary musician Chuck Berry, among the pioneers of rock and roll, died in March at age 90.

The “Johnny B. Goode” performer’s final album, Chuck, Berry’s first new record in nearly 40 years, released posthumously in June and peaked in the 49th spot on the US Billboard 200.

Bill Paxton

Actor Bill Paxton died in February at age 61 following complications from surgery.

The prolific performer, who appeared in iconic hits The Terminator, Aliens, Apollo 13, Twister, and Titanic, was among Hollywood’s most beloved actors.

Paxton appeared in recent years as S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent John Garrett in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., set in Marvel Studios’ shared cinematic universe.

Don Rickles

Legendary comedian and veteran entertainer Don Rickles died in April at age 90.

The cherished stand-up comedian, dubbed “Mr. Warmth,” was best known as an insult comic and was a Las Vegas icon.

Rickles’ lengthy television filmography included appearances on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson, The Lucy Show, Get Smart, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Beverly Hillbillies, and I Dream of Jeannie.

Rickles appeared in Martin Scorsese’s Casino and is best remembered by younger generations for his portrayal of the grumpy Mr. Potato Head in Disney-Pixar’s animated Toy Story trilogy.

Roger Moore

Actor Sir Roger Moore died in May at age 89 following a brief battle with cancer.

Moore appeared in over 90 productions over the course of his career, and is best known for his turn as iconic debonair spy James Bond.

The actor portrayed Bond seven times between 1973 and 1985, occupying the role from Live and Let Die until A View to Kill.

Chris Cornell

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell died in May at age 52.

Cornell’s death was ruled a suicide and the musician was determined to have several substances in his system at time of death. The singer’s widow, Vicky, remembered Cornell as “happy, loving, caring and warm” and said his lapse into addiction lead to uncharacteristic behavior ultimately resulting in his death.

Powers Boothe

Nashville actor Powers Boothe died in May at age 68 after suffering a heart attack.

The Emmy award-winning actor appeared on both television and movies, with appearances in series Deadwood and 24 and movies Red Dawn, Tombstone and The Avengers.

Adam West

Adam West, best remembered as the straight-faced Batman in the eponymous 1966 live-action series, died in June at age 88.

Dubbed “The Bright Knight,” West’s caped crusader has endured as a pop culture icon, leading to a 2016 reprisal in the animated Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders alongside original Robin co-star Burt Ward.

The actor reached another younger generation entirely as Quahog Mayor Adam West in animated TV comedy Family Guy.

Sam Shepard

Actor and playwright Sam Shepard died in July at age 73. Shepard died following complications brought on by ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Shepard won a Pulitzer Prize for his 1979 play The Buried Child and appeared in films Steel Magnolias, Black Hawk Down and The Right Stuff.

June Foray

June Foray, voice actress behind cartoon icons Rocky the Flying Squirrel of Rocky and Bullwinkle fame and Looney Tunes‘ Granny, died at age 99 in July.

Foray’s lengthy career immortalized the actress as one of the animated industry’s top performers, with legendary animator Chuck Jones saying in 2000 that Foray had surpassed Mel “The Man of a Thousand Voices” Blanc, who lent his chameleon voice to a long list of characters that included Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Porky Pig, and Speedy Gonzales.

“June Foray is not the female Mel Blanc. Mel Blanc was the male June Foray,” Jones said.

Dick Gregory

Comedian and social rights activist Dick Gregory died in August aged 84.



The no-holds-barred comedian, who made appearances in Reno 911! and The Hot Chick, was among those omitted from September’s Emmy Awards, prompting fans to pay tribute to Gregory on social media.

Jerry Lewis

Comedy and entertainment legend Jerry Lewis died in August at age 91. Lewis passed away at his Las Vegas residence.

The funnyman rose to prominence as one-half of comedy duo Martin and Lewis, alongside Rat Pack entertainer Dean Martin, and is best remembered for his duel roles as Professor Julius Kelp and Buddy Love in 1963’s The Nutty Professor.

Glen Campbell

Legendary singer Glen Campbell died in August at age 81.

The “Rhinestone Cowboy” hit-maker released more than 70 albums in a career spanning half a century, selling 45 million records with 12 gold albums, four platinum albums, and a double-platinum album.



Campbell’s health deteriorated in the years after a 2011 Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis. Fellow country star Dolly Parton paid tribute to the performer in an interview with ABC, deeming him “an all-around entertainer and wonderful human being.”





Harry Dean Stanton

Actor Harry Dean Stanton died in September at 91.

Stanton, whose career spanned decades with appearances in films Cool Hand Luke, The Godfather Part II, Escape from New York and The Green Mile, recently participated in Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival after making a cameo appearance in Marvel Studios’ 2012 billion dollar grosser The Avengers.

Hugh Hefner

Iconic Playboy founder and entertainment mogul Hugh Hefner died in September at age 91.

Hefner, whose titillating magazine had surprising comic book origins, passed away from natural causes in his home, the world-famous Playboy Mansion.

Fats Domino

Antoine Dominique Domino Jr., best known professionally as Fats Domino, died in October at age 89.

The legendary Jazz performer saw 35 records enter into the U.S. Billboard Top 40 and sold more than 65 million albums. The “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame” singer died surrounded by family and friends.

Robert Guillaume

Actor Robert Guillaume died in October at age 89.



Guillaume appeared in film and television since 1973, starring as Isaac Jaffe in sports-centered comedy-drama Sports Night.

Guillaume is best remembered as the voice of wise Mandrill and stick-wielding Rafiki in Disney’s beloved animated classic The Lion King, a role the actor reprised in 2004 straight-to-video Timon and Pumbaa-centric spinoff The Lion King 1½.

Tom Petty

Music legend Tom Petty died in October at age 66 from cardiac arrest.



The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer served as lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and is among the best-selling music artists of all time. The “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down” singer sold over 80 million records worldwide.

Della Reese

R&B singer and actress Della Reese, remembered as the angelic Tess in CBS drama Touched by an Angel, died in November. Reese was 86.

“She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer,” said co-star Roma Downey. “Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people.”

The “Don’t You Know?” singer was mourned and celebrated by fans on social media in light of her passing.

Mel Tillis

Country Music Hall of Famer Mel Tillis died in November at age 85.

The country music legend, whose vocal performances weren’t hindered by his speech impediment, released more than 60 albums over his extensive career, including hits “I Ain’t Never,” “Good Woman Blues” and “Coca-Cola Cowboy.”

Jim Nabors

Lovable actor Jim Nabors died in November at the age of 87.

Best known as goofball Gomer Pyle on television classics The Andy Griffith Show and Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., Nabors later hosted short-lived variety show The Jim Nabors Hour and appeared in films The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Stroker Ace.

David Cassidy

Actor, singer, and teen idol David Cassidy died in November aged 67.

Best known for his time as Keith Partridge on The Partridge Family, the musical-sitcom heartthrob was remembered by celebrity colleagues and fans alike, praising Cassidy both as an entertainer and a friend.

Rose Marie

Entertainment icon Rose Marie, legendary television star and Las Vegas Strip headliner, died December 28 at age 94.

The actress, who played writer Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show before starring on The Doris Day Show, was a spry Twitter user and fans took to the social media platform in recent days to pay tribute to Marie.