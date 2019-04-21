Censored ‘Hellboy’ Sign Goes Viral

As Hellboy enters its second weekend in theaters, the Neil Marshall-helmed film has gotten a sudden boost of publicity thanks to a tweet with censored theater sign that’s now gone viral. Shared on Twitter by @Gr33nFairy, one local theater in the southern United States refused to put Hellboy on their marquee sign, so they settled it by calling the Lionsgate film “Heckboy.”

“When you ask what it’s like living in a small town in the Bible Belt, I give you Exhibit A,” the tweeter said. “Got alot of people asking if it is photoshopped and sadly it is not. This is my hometown y’all.”

When you ask what it’s like living in a small town in the bible belt, I give you exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/i8cHIqcjFo — Amber E. (@Gr33nFairy) April 20, 2019

The theater’s choice to change the name is a bizarre one, especially when they decided to show the movie after it was slapped with a hard-R rating. Regardless of Hellboy or Heckboy, the film’s has had an abysmal first week at the box office, grossing just over $17m domestically against a reported production budget of $50m. Early projections nearly move the film all the way out of the Top 10 with it expected to make just $3.8m its second weekend, an astonishing 73 percent drop week over week.

Outside of box office woes, the film isn’t holding up well with critics, who slapped the movie with a 15% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In light of critics panning the film, Hellboy star Milla Jovovich took to her Instagram feed in defense of the movie, sure to point to the majority of movies she’s appeared in have been poorly reviewed by critics before going on to become cult classics.

“All I’m going to bed is this: all my raddest films have been slammed by critics,” Jovovich says. “It’s f**cking hilarious. Dazed and Confused? Seriously? Classic movie. The Fifth Element! You would have thought that was the worst movie ever made if you read the reviews in like ’98. Zoolander? Slammed. Joan of Arc? Disaster. Resident Evil? Let’s not even go there.

“Anyway, every one of those films is now a cult classic,” the actor continues. “EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. And this [Hellboy] will be too. Mark my words. Why? Because of the actors…They are all so damn wonderful and talented, the movie is worth seeing just because they’re in it, especially one that’s so much fun to experience as this is.”

Hellboy is now in theaters.

What'd you think of the new Hellboy reboot?

