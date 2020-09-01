Chadwick Boseman's 42 To Be Re-Released in Theaters

✖

The 2013 baseball drama 42 is being re-released in theaters to pay tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the film as baseball legend Jackie Robinson. The studios behind the film, Warner Bros. and Legendary, will release the film in more than 740 locations including those owned by AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus, Harkins, Galaxy, as well as a number of independent operators. Tickets for 42 at AMC will be discounted at $5 and are expected to be on sale by the end of the day on Tuesday according to Variety.

42 starred Boseman as Jackie Robinson who made history when he broke the color line by becoming the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. The film received critical praise as well as won over audiences as well with 42 receiving a rare A+ grade from CinemaScore. The film was also a box office success, grossing nearly $100 million globally on a budget of $42 million.

Boseman, who went on to star as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, James Brown in Get On Up and T'Challa/Black Panther in Marvel Studios' Black Panther among other roles, passed away last Friday -- which just so happened to be Major League Baseball's Jackie Robinson day -- at the age of 43 following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. On Monday, Boseman's 42 co-star Harrison Ford issued a statement paying tribute to the actor, calling him "as much a hero as any he played."

"Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play," Ford said. "His intelligence, personal dignity, and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

The Jackie Robinson Foundation also shared a tribute to Boseman upon the news of his passing.

"It is with tremendous sadness that the Jackie Robinson Foundation mourns the loss of actor, screenwriter and philanthropist Chadwick Boseman. Star of the global phenomenon Black Panther, Chadwick shared his passion for the arts with audiences across the world. Having channeled the dept and diversity of our beloved Jackie Robinson in the 2013 critically-acclaimed Legendary Entertainment film 42, Chadwick was a dear friend of the Foundation - lending his time and visibility to help advance our mission," the statement read.

"Preparing for his starring role in 42, he studied extensively and spent considerable time with Rachel Robinson," the statement continued. "A consummate professional, he absorbed every story, every memory and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the soul of an American hero. And now, Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his worn right, especially having shown millions of Black and Brown children the power of a superhero that looks like them. Chadwick - may you rest eternally. Take your place among the greats. You earned it."

