Harrison Ford Issues Statement on Chadwick Boseman: "He Is as Much a Hero as Any He Played"

Tributes to the late Chadwick Boseman continue to pour in following the actor's death last Friday at the age of 43 and on Monday, Harrison Ford issued his own statement remembering Boseman. Ford, who co-starred alongside Boseman in 42, said in his tribute that Boseman "is as much a hero as any he played" and noted the actor will be deeply missed.

"Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play," Ford said in his statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

As was previously noted, Ford co-starred with Boseman in 42. The 2013 film the story of the racial integration of American professional baseball by Jackie Robinson (played by Boseman). Ford played sports executive Branch Rickey, who signed Robinson to the Brooklyn Dodgers organization, an act instrumental in desegregating baseball.

Boseman passed away last Friday -- which just so happened to be Major League Baseball's Jackie Robinson Day -- at the age of 43 following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman's family confirmed the actor's passing in a statement that celebrated his life and his career.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with state III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement reads. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

In addition to Ford's tribute, many of Boseman's other colleagues have paid tribute to the actor, including Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

"In African cultures we often refer to loved ones that have passed on as ancestors. Sometimes you are genetically related. Sometimes you are not. I had the privilege of directing scenes of Chad’s character, T’Challa, communicating with the ancestors of Wakanda," Coogler wrote in part. "We were in Atlanta, in an abandoned warehouse, with bluescreens, and massive movie lights, but Chad’s performance made it feel real. I think it was because from the time that I met him, the ancestors spoke through him. It’s no secret to me now how he was able to skillfully portray some of our most notable ones. I had no doubt that he would live on and continue to bless us with more. But it is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now. And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again."

Header photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.