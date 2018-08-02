Channing Tatum’s ‘Smallfoot’ Final Trailer Released

Migo is out to prove that there’s more to the world than his Yeti village, and the final trailer for Channing Tatum’s new film Smallfoot reveals that journey will be quite the rollercoaster ride.

Migo (Channing Tatum) is a lovable Yeti who is perfectly fine with his existence until the day he runs into a human, or as the Yetis refer to them, a smallfoot. In the new trailer we see that the leader of the village (Common) isn’t convinced of what Migo saw, and so he has to go on a crazy journey to prove that they exist in order to return home.

It’s going to be an interesting ride, to say the least, and Migo just hopes to survive it. Little does he know that he might end up making a great friend in the process.

You can check out the final trailer for the film in the video above, and the official synopsis can be found below.

“An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, “Smallfoot” turns a myth upside down when a bright young yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist—a human. News of this “smallfoot” throws the simple yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in an all-new story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.”

Smallfoot stars Channing Tatum (“The LEGO® Batman Movie,” the “Jump Street” films) as the yeti, Migo, and James Corden (“Trolls,” “The Emoji Movie”) as the Smallfoot, Percy. Also starring are Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), Common (“Selma”), LeBron James (upcoming “Space Jam 2”), Danny DeVito (“The Lorax,” Oscar nominee for “Erin Brockovich”), Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”), Yara Shahidi (TV’s “Black-ish”), Ely Henry (TV’s “Justice League Action”), and Jimmy Tatro (“22 Jump Street”).

The movie is directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, Annie Award-winning director of “Over the Hedge” and Annie nominee for the screenplays for “Chicken Run” and “James and the Giant Peach.” The screenplay is by Kirkpatrick and Clare Sera, screen story by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra and Kirkpatrick, based on the book Yeti Tracks, by Sergio Pablos.

Smallfoot is produced by Bonne Radford (“Curious George”), Glenn Ficarra (“Storks,” “This is Us,”) and John Requa (“Storks,” “This is Us”). Serving as executive producers are Nicholas Stoller, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Jared Stern, Karey Kirkpatrick, Sergio Pablos, Courtenay Valenti, and Allison Abbate. The creative team includes editor Peter Ettinger, and composer Heitor Pereira.

Smallfoot hits theaters on September 28, 2018.

