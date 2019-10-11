Sony Releases New Charlie’s Angels Trailer

Thanks to director Elizabeth Banks, the Charlie’s Angels franchise is getting yet another shot at the big screen with her upcoming reboot of the property. Writing, directing, and co-starring in the film as one of the Bosley’s (yes, there are a few this time), Banks is wearing multiple hats to bring this new iteration of the popular series to life. The film arrives in theaters in just a couple of weeks and to get fans excited, Sony has just unveiled a brand new trailer.

The latest trailer arrived online first thing Friday morning, along with the news that tickets for the film are now on sale. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Banks plays a Bosley in this new take on Charlie’s Angels, as there will be at least three different versions of the character in the film. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will also be taking on Bosley roles. The character has classically been an aid to the Angels on their missions and was played on the big screen in the past by Bill Murray and Bernie Mac.

Here’s the official synopsis for Charlie’s Angels:

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

