Charlize Theron Will Do a Fast & Furious Spinoff on One Condition

The Fast & Furious franchise has been trucking along for over two decades now, bringing an ever-growing number of actors into its proverbial family. One of the newest mainstays in the franchise has been Charlize Theron, who portrayed Cipher in the past few movies, and is set to reprise her role in Fast X. There's been skuttlebutt over the past few years about a female-led Fast & Furious spinoff, and in a recent interview with ET, Theron was asked if she'd be interested in starring in an offshoot. As the Oscar-winning actress revealed, she'd do so on only one condition.

"If Dame Helen Mirren does it, I'm in," Theron explained.

"I feel so lucky that I'm just, like, such a small, small part of this incredible thing that they've built for so many years," Theron said about the franchise as a whole. "I think what Vin and the producers and Universal have done with that whole franchise is really exceptional. I mean, it just doesn't happen. You just don't have an audience with you for that long of a ride. No pun intended. Or maybe."

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, and Theron. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.