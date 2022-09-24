The Old Guard 2 Cast Shares Set Video From Sequel

Earlier today, Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, took place and featured a lot of exciting content. The streaming site shared new looks at their upcoming shows, posted fun Stranger Things bloopers, revealed trailers for new movies, and announced upcoming projects. Currently, The Old Guard 2 is in production with returning star Charlize Theron, and she was joined by some of her co-stars in a new set video for TUDUM.

The clip shows Theron alongside her returning cast members, Chiwetel Ejiofor and KiKi Layne, in Rome as well as everyone's favorite fictional couple, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. "We know how much you loved the first film, and we've been putting in the work to make sure this new film is even better," Theron teased in the clip. You can check it out in the tweet below:

Last year, it was announced that Victoria Mahoney would be stepping in as director for The Old Guard 2 with a script by Greg Rucka, and it was recently revealed that Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will be joining the cast. Matthias Schoenaerts and Veronica Ngo are also expected to return. Mahoney is best known for her role as the second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"Genuinely blown backwards by the level of collective talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard," Mahoney said in a statement. "I must've washed it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement -- being invited on The Old Guard journey, alongside ferocious badasses."

"I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world," Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the first film, said in a statement. "It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter of Nile and Joe and Nicky and Booker and Quynh and Andy, scripted by the beautiful mind of Greg Rucka."

In The Old Guard, led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka, The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

