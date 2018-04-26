‘Chicken Run’ Sequel Is in the Works

Nearly two decades after the original movie became the most successful stop-motion animated film in history, a sequel to Chicken Run is finally in the works.

According to a new report from THR, Aardman Animations is officially working on a Chicken Run sequel. The studio is partnering with StudioCanal and Pathe on the project, the latter of which co-financed the original Chicken Run with DreamWorks Animation and distributed the film in Europe.

Sam Fell, the Oscar nominated filmmaker behind 2012’s ParaNorman, is attached to direct the film, with Paul Kewley (Shaun the Sheep the Movie) producing. Original Chicken Run writers Karey Kirkpatrick (Smurfs 2, Over the Hedge) and John O’Farrell have been brought back to pen the script. Peter Lord and David Sproxton, co-founders of Aardman Animations, will be executive producing.

Back in 2000, Chicken Run was a massive success. The story about a group of chickens trying to escape their deadly fates earned a surprising $106 million in the United States, and taking in a global total of $225 million. The flick was Aardman’s first full-length feature and was co-directed by Lord and Oscar-winning Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park. Starring Mel Gibson and Timothy Spall, Chicken Run ended up scoring a fantastic 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed, THR reports that Chicken Run 2 will likely go into production at Aardman’s studio in Bristol after it finishes work on Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon, the sequel to 2015’s Shaun the Sheep the Movie, which is set to hit theaters next year.

