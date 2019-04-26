Chloe Grace Moretz Reportedly Cast In Tom And Jerry Movie

Cartoon icons Tom and Jerry are coming to the big screen courtesy of Warner Bros, and it appears that Chloe Grace Moretz is in talks to join the project. The film is going to be a blend of live-action and animation, and if Moretz joins the film she would play the part of Kayla (via Collider). Kayla is a new employee at a hotel that Jerry ends up moving into, threatening to derail a glamours wedding. That’s where Tom comes in, as Kayla hires the alley cat to come in and dispatch of Jerry. As fans of the original know, that’s a rather difficult task, and in their war, all sorts of weird hijinks ensue.

Thing is they might need each other after running into Kayla’s boss, who hates both Tom and Jerry. Could we see a team-up by film’s end? That’s sure what it sounds like.

As for the characters of Tom and Jerry, the duo will be animated but won’t feature any voice actors, opting for a feel closer to the original cartoon incarnations. The film is being directed by Tim Story and produced by Story and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. As for the script, it reportedly includes work from Katie Silberman, April Prosser, and Kevin Costello.

Moretz has been quite busy as of late and will provide the voice of Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Addams Family animated movie. If Tom and Jerry takes off she could end up becoming a fixture of the franchise going forward. Moretz recently appeared in the hit horror film Greta, and has several projects in development, including Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs, Shadow in the Cloud, Love is a Gun, and Blood on the Tracks.

Tom and Jerry haven’t hit the big screen since 1992’s Tom and Jerry: The Movie, which featured a fully voiced Tom and Jerry. Tom was voiced by Richard Kind while Jerry was voiced by Dana Hill, but this time around the duo will be silent. If you’ve watched the original cartoon though, you know they are quite skilled at communicating what they’re feeling even without voices, and we can’t wait to see what this project ends up looking like.

Tom & Jerry is currently scheduled for a release on April 16th, 2021.

