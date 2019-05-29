Chris Hemsworth Kicks Off Men in Black: International Press Tour in Indonesia

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters everywhere, but some of the film’s cast is already out promoting their next big projects. Chris Hemsworth, the actor best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is stepping into a new franchise this summer: Men in Black. The actor is re-teaming up with Marvel co-star Tessa Thompson for Men in Black: International, and he just kicked off his press tour in Indonesia.

“Kicking off the MIB press tour in Indonesia! This is the first time ever for a major studio to bring cast for film promotion to Indonesia. Pretty exciting to be a part of history this week hitting such a massive market in the film industry. Having media and influencers from all over the region is truly something special. Thank you Indonesia!!,” Hemsworth wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, excited to see Hemsworth in Indonesia.

“Thank you @sonypicturesid for bring him to Indonesia. Chris is familiar with Indonesia and he can speak Indonesian cuz when he went to school in Australia he learned Bahasa Indonesia. I swear I’ll watch your movies. Can’t waittt!!!,” @adindaaaa6 wrote.

“I see me. Thanks for signing my Thor pop figure,” @jakodeleon replied.

“INDONESIA IS LUCKY – TOM AND CHRIS WOW,” @pparkcr wrote. (Tom Holland just visited Bali to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home.)

Men in Black: International is being directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The new movie stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black: International will be hitting theaters on June 14th.