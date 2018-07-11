‘Men in Black 4’: Chris Hemsworth Appears in First Set Photos

The first set photos from the Men in Black revival show Thor and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth sporting a franchise-appropriate look.

Chris Hemsworth has started filming the “Men in Black” reboot! Check out the first set photos: https://t.co/X7PCsQk8xv — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 8, 2018

The set photos, snapped by Just Jared, show Hemsworth suited up in a standard suit with white dress shirt, black slacks, black tie, and — of course — accompanying sunglasses. Click through to Just Jared for the full photo set.

Set in the same universe belonging to the trilogy that starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent J and Agent K, respectively, the new installment expands the series’ installment globally, with much of the action reportedly centered around London.

Hemsworth reunites with Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson and will be joined by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace star Liam Neeson in a position similar to the role played by Rip Torn in the first iteration of the franchise. The spinoff recently added The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Rafe Spall to its cast.

The Fate of the Furious‘ F. Gary Gray directs from a script by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Men in Black series producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald again produce alongside executive producer Steven Spielberg (Ready Player One).

The franchise revival comes seven years after trilogy-closer Men in Black 3, which teamed Smith and Jones for a third and final time. Over the course of its lifetime, the series grossed more than $1.6 billion in global box office ticket sales.

The revamp was originally developed as a 23 Jump Street / Men In Black crossover that would have seen Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum reprise their roles as undercover cops who would have integrated into the MiB.

“We’re basically trying to put a lot of humour in to it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun,” Hemsworth told Variety.

“They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men In Black movies.”

Sony releases the still unnamed Men in Black sequel-slash-spinoff May 17th.