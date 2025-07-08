Chris Pratt’s Hit Animated Movie Getting a Sequel (& Confirms if He’ll Return)

Garfield is back. The Wrap has confirmed that Alcon Entertainment is moving forward with a sequel to the surprise hit The Garfield Movie. The animated flick, which debuted last summer, proved to be a surprise hit for Alcon Entertainment and Sony Pictures. Chris Pratt, who voiced the titular character, is confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel. As of now, Pratt is the only confirmed talent on board for the sequel. A director and writer have yet to be attached to the project. Along with returning to voice Garfield, Pratt will also serve as a producer on the animated sequel.

The Garfield Movie is, of course, based on the beloved comic strip from Jim Davis. The first movie featured Pratt’s Garfield as he reunited with his father, voiced by fellow Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson. It was a surprising box office hit for Sony Pictures, having earned over $257.2 million at the worldwide box office with a reported $60 million production budget. Davis serves as an executive producer on the films, as part of his deal with Alcon Entertainment for the rights. He’ll produce alongside Bridget McMeel from Amuse, John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, and Alcon principals Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

The Garfield Movie‘s producers are reportedly currently in talks with potential writers and directors for the sequel, although no names were mentioned as to who was possibly in contention. It is expected, however, that an announcement regarding the writer, director, and additional cast will be revealed soon.

Garfield debuted its first comic strip in June 1978. It currently holds the record for the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

The Garfield Movie sequel marks another gig for the in-demand Pratt. It also marks his second hit animated franchise following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where he voices Mario. That film is also set to receive a sequel in Spring 2026, with Pratt confirmed to return as Mario. He also starred in 2014’s The Lego Movie, which earned an impressive $468 million worldwide, and spawned a sequel and spinoffs.

Most recently, Pratt starred in The Electric State with Millie Bobby Brown for Netflix, based on the illustrated novel of the same name. Pratt’s most notable roles are as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films. It remains to be seen if or when Pratt makes his return as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Garfield Movie starred Pratt, Jackson, Nicholas Hoult (Superman), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Harvey Guillén, Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), musician Snoop Dogg, and the late Angus Cloud. Also featured are Jeff Foxworthy, Eugenia Caruso, Janelle James, and Bowen Yang (Wicked). The animated movie was written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds and directed by Mark Dindal.

As of now, the sequel to The Garfield Movie does not yet have a release date. For those looking to revisit the hit film, they can currently stream The Garfield Movie on Netflix.