Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Join the Avengers Over Returning for The Defenders (If He Had to Choose)

Fans are excited to see Daredevil return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, but most of them are probably also wondering what the future holds for the character. Within the overarching narrative of the Multiverse Saga, the Avengers are in the process of being rebuilt, and it’s unknown which characters will round out the team this time. Daredevil could find himself on the roster of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but he’s also been part of the Defenders team seen on Marvel’s Netflix series. If it was up to Charlie Cox, he’d rather Daredevil suit up alongside the Avengers than reunite with the Defenders.

In an interview with ComicBook to promote Daredevil: Born Again, Cox was asked which team he’d want Daredevil to be a part of moving forward. After joking that the choice puts him between “a rock and a hard place” (given Daredevil’s personal history with the Defenders), Cox explained why he’d pick the Avengers.

“Over the course of these years, I’ve become a big fan of this character,” he said. “One of the things I’m acutely aware of is there are some really cool team-ups, and Daredevil plays a really interesting, pivotal role in some of the Avengers comics. For the sake of the character, I think that would be a wonderful moment … an homage to so much history.”

Daredevil: Born Again, a revival of the earlier Netflix series, debuts on March 4th. A second season of the show is already in development, indicating Marvel has big plans for the Daredevil character moving forward. Cox has expressed hope he will have an opportunity to reprise Daredevil in an upcoming MCU film, be it an Avengers movie or something like the in-development Spider-Man 4.

Marvel is working on a pair of Avengers films that will serve as the finale to the Multiverse Saga: Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. It’s been confirmed that Anthony Mackie’s Captain America will be serving as the leader of this new iteration of the team. As far as other possible members, Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as Doctor Strange, and the stars of Thunderbolts* are slated to appear in Doomsday. However, a full lineup hasn’t been set in stone.

Given the rich history of the comics Cox alludes to, it would be a wasted opportunity if Daredevil never crossed paths with the Avengers on-screen. Moviegoers would definitely enjoy seeing the character play off the likes of Captain America and Doctor Strange, helping the team figure out a way to deal with the emerging threat of Doctor Doom. Admittedly, this would be quite the departure from the street-level stories Cox’s Daredevil has been a part of so far, but part of the fun of the Avengers films is seeing characters from all corners of the shared universe interact. Cox has been a fan-favorite in the part for a long time now, meaning viewers would happily be onboard for the character to get a larger role in the franchise moving forward.

Of course, there’s always a chance Daredevil works with some of his old friends again. Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum told us “collisions are inevitable” regarding the possibility of other Defenders characters showing up in the MCU. If Daredevil: Born Again is a hit, Marvel could use that as a springboard for a massive Defenders revival, bringing back that team in some capacity. Regardless of what becomes of Daredevil, it’s exciting that the character seemingly has a future in the MCU. After Netflix cancelled its slate of Marvel shows, those characters were in limbo, and it was unknown if they’d be seen again. Whether Daredevil is part of the new Avengers or a Defenders reunion, fans haven’t seen the last of him.