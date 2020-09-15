The Christmas Chronicles 2 Teaser Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

It's time for everyone's favorite Santa Claus to return to Netflix! Kurt Russell stole the holiday spotlight with his take on ol' Saint Nick in The Christmas Chronicles a couple of years ago, and now he's going to be returning for another go-round. The Christmas Chronicles 2 has long been confirmed for a release in 2020, and Netflix is keeping good on that promise. On Tuesday morning, the streaming service revealed the first footage from the holiday sequel online, along with the reveal that The Christmas Chronicles 2 will be arriving on November 25th.

It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due. Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

The first teaser for the sequel, which you can watch above, features both Russell's Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by Goldie Hawn. As you probably already know, Russell and Hawn are married in real life, which is what made her cameo as Mrs. Claus at the end of the first Christmas Chronicles such a big deal.

In this new movie, Mrs. Claus will be taking on a prominent role in the story. That doesn't necessarily mean that there will be less Santa to go around, but he will be joined by his partner-in-crime for whatever big adventure is in store.

Shortly after The Christmas Chronicles made its debut in 2018, Netflix announced that a sequel was already in the works. The streamer confirmed last December that the film would indeed arrive in time for the 2020 holiday season. The release date for The Christmas Chronicles 2 happens to be the day before Thanksgiving, which means that folks everywhere will be able to spend the long weekend gearing up for December.

Netflix is looking to keep up the trend of releasing one major holiday movie each year, along with several lower-budget projects. 2018 saw the release of the first Christmas Chronicles movie, while the Oscar-nominated Klaus debuted in 2019.

