Kurt Russell Plays Santa Claus in New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Christmas Chronicles’

It looks like Santa’s got a brand new style this Christmas, and he’s bringing that jolly charm to Netflix in November. About a month after the first teaser was released, Netflix has unveiled the first full-length trailer for it’s new holiday adventure, The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell.

Russell stars as the one and only Saint Nick, who runs into a pair of young siblings, Kate and Teddy. The duo hatches a plot to catch Santa in the act, but their plans go a little off the rails when they accidentally crash his sleigh. These three characters must work together to fix the sleigh and save Christmas.

The movie comes from Chris Columbus, who is known for directing and producing the first two Harry Potter films, Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and several others. Columbus will just be serving as producer for this one, as Clay Kaytis steps in as director. The script was written by Matt Lieberman.

Check out Netflix’s official synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles right here:

“THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES, a holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) and director Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie), tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

The Christmas Chronicles will be released on Netflix on November 22nd.