Christopher Nolan Praises Dune Part 2 With Star Wars Comparison

Dune: Part 2 was a huge hit worldwide, and famous filmmaker Christopher Nolan definitely noticed. He recently gave a lot of praise to his colleague Denis Villeneuve, highlighting how the sequel to the 2021 film came together. The director of Oppenheimer called it a “remarkable piece of work” and a “miraculous job of adaptation” for taking the second half of the story and turning it into an amazing conclusion.

Earlier this year, Nolan had already expressed his strong interest in the saga when he called the Dune sequel an “incredibly exciting expansion.” At a recent DGA panel with Villeneuve, he took the opportunity to elaborate even more on his admiration for the work, becoming more specific in his choice of words. “If, to me, Dune was like Star Wars, then Dune 2 is The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favorite Star Wars film. I think it’s just a great expansion of all that was introduced in the first one,” he said. (via Deadline)

It seems that the experience of immersion was something that really stood out to him, as the movie was full of intricate details. “What I was really struck by is the sense of immersion in that world,” he said. “It’s a film that has so many unique images, so many things you’ve never seen before in this movie, time after time, and I was so struck by the detail of everything,” he added.

Still, he joked about the story itself, noting that it’s a universe where the protagonist is known by many names – Usul, Muad’Dib, Paul, Lisan al Gaib, and Kwisatz Haderach – admitting that he had a hard time keeping up with that part. However, Nolan also acknowledged the significance behind it, saying that book adaptations usually simplify things. In Dune: Part 2, the opposite happens, as it dives even deeper into the story and expands the universe through the more complex aspects. (via The Independent)

When the filmmaker first praised the film, he had already mentioned Star Wars and made a positive comparison between both sagas. Surprised by this, Villeneuve responded honestly. “It’s a comparison that I would have never dared to do myself. I think it’s a beautiful compliment because Empire Strikes Back is by far my favourite Star Wars movie. So, it’s like, coming from Chris [Nolan], an incredible compliment,” he told GamesRadar+.

Dune: Part 2 reached $700 million at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2024, with the entire franchise surpassing $1 billion. On Rotten Tomatoes, its score reached 92%, but even before the official premiere, it already had a very high rating and numerous positive reviews. The film was such a worldwide success that even a special popcorn bucket from the movie went viral on social media for a long time. The franchise also spawned the spin-off Dune: Prophecy, which recently premiered on HBO and is streaming on Max.

The development of a third Dune film, based on the second Dune book, Dune: Messiah, is currently underway. While no official release date has been confirmed, it is expected to hit theaters in 2026.