Christopher Nolan Fans Dismayed by Tenet's Indefinite Delay

Few things are certain in life, but death, taxes, and a Tenet release date delay. It happened once again today as Warner Bros. Pictures officially delayed Christopher Nolan's film once again, this time removing it from their release calendar entirely and leaving it in a state of limbo. This marks the third delay of the film and the reactions appear to indicate that some weren't expecting it to happen. The rising cases in daily coronavirus cases in states like Florida, California, and Texas were clear indicators that a delay was necessary and were specifically mentioned by Warner Bros as why they decided to push the film.

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature,” Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”

According to Variety, sources at the studio indicate the studio intends to be flexible with their release schedule for Tenet, meaning that it likely won't have a traditional rollout. It's unclear if this means the film will debut in international theaters before arriving in the US or if it will have a rollout across domestic exhibitors. Like the plot of Tenet itself, the strategy is a major question mark.

Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions to today's delay for the film, and sound off with your thoughts below.