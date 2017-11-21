‘Coco’ Directors on the Film’s Lengthy Production Schedule

Fans who follow the production side of movies know that films aren’t just instantly made. From the scripting stages to a theatrical release, some movies can be in production for a couple of years at least. For Pixar features like Coco, this process can take much longer.

While at the press junket for Pixar’s latest film, we had the chance to sit down with Coco directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina to talk about their new adventure. Right off the bat, the duo weren’t shy about revealing how lengthy a process making Coco actually was.

“We’ve been working on Coco for the last six years,” Unrick told us. “I first pitched it to the studio back in September of 2011 so, a long time ago.”

Even though Unkrich was involved with the project since its inception, Molina was actually brought on as a co-director later in its production schedule.

“I think you guys started six years ago while I was finishing up as a story artist on Monsters University,” Molina admitted. “When I finished that project, Pixar asked me, ‘What’re you interested in?’ I said, ‘Definitely Coco. This film looks like the one.’ It’s a musical, it’s about family, it brings to life this beautiful tradition. I couldn’t imagine working on anything else.”

You can watch our full interview with Unkrich and Molina in the video above, and be sure to check out Coco when it hits theaters on November 22.