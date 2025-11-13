Colin Farrell and Russo Bros Team Up for a New Comic Book Movie (And It’s Not Marvel or DC)

While both the DC and Marvel universes are in full swing when it comes to film and television, three names who are now synonymous with those universes are teaming up for a brand new project outside of either of the big two. Those names are Colin Farrell and The Russo Bros., and while they are hard at work on The Batman Part 2 and Avengers: Doomsday, respectively, they have combined forces for another big comic book movie that is completely different from their work at Marvel or DC.

According to a report from THR, Colin Farrell is trading in the hobbled walk and underworld battles of The Penguin for the priesthood in Ordained, which is being developed under the Russo Bros.’ AGBO banner. Ordained is an upcoming comic series from publisher Bad Idea, and the report states that multiple studios and streamers are currently in the mix for the film.

Farrell will play the role of Father Roy Craig, who ends up performing the last rites on a mob boss who is about to die. The mob boss miraculously survives his near collision with death, but because he had already confessed his crime to Father Roy, the priest becomes a loose end that needs to be taken care of.

Suddenly, Father Roy is being hunted by hitmen, gangsters, and corrupt cops in order to silence him, but unbeknownst to those who are hunting him, Father Roy has his own violent past that makes him far more dangerous than anyone is expecting. Granted, he’s going to follow the Ten Commandments and not kill you, but that doesn’t mean he won’t hurt you.

Ordained is written by Robert Venditti (Planet Death) with artwork by Trevor Hairsine (DCeased), colors by Dave Stewart (Hellboy), and lettering by D.C. Hopkins (Something Epic). The series is set to debut on December 10th, and you can check out the official description for the series below.

“Father Royston Craig became a priest late in life but he’s determined to make up for lost time. Along with his regular duties at his St. Louis church, he also performs the prayers of the last rites to patients on their deathbeds at the nearby hospital.

One day, he’s called to give these sacraments to Cormac Byrne, who doctors say won’t last the night. Byrne, like many others, has turned to God only at the end; he hasn’t been to church in decades. Father Roy is eager to hear his confession, but what starts as petty crime from a lifetime ago quickly becomes a horrifying litany of gangland violence and killings. Cormac Byrne is no ordinary man. He is, in fact, the head of the Irish mafia. God offers forgiveness to all who truly repent, and Father Roy completes his task by absolving Byrne of his mortal sins, leaving the man to die at peace… until the next morning. When Byrne makes a miraculous medical recovery.

No longer at death’s door, Byrne is quick to return to his old ways. It’s business as usual and he’s got loose ends to tie up. First things first: KILL THE PRIEST who now knows where all the bodies are buried. But Father Roy’s collar wasn’t always white, and Byrne is going to learn the hard way that Father Royston Craig was once Chief Petty Officer Royston Craig, a former Navy SEAL who found his faith in the midst of battle. Now Father Roy must face vicious gangsters, corrupt cops, and his own inner demons if he is to survive. And while he will be forced to tap into a violent skill set he thought never to again entertain, the one thing Father Roy will not do… is kill.”

There’s currently no release date for Batman Part 2 or Ordained, but Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit theaters on December 18th, 2026.

