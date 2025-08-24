The Best DC Villains in Years Address Returning in The Batman 2

Writer and director Matt Reeves delivered an exciting new take on Batman with The Batman a little over three years ago. Since then, Reeves has been busy not only preparing the film’s sequel but also helping to expand Gotham with the addition of The Penguin on the small screen. The limited series was always envisioned as a bridge between The Batman and The Batman Part II, and now, the show’s stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti have now addressed what comes next.

The award-nominated pair sat down to speak with the folks at The Wrap about the series, and what it was like to help expand the universe Reeves first created in The Batman. They also briefly teased Farrell’s upcoming return as The Penguin in The Batman‘s long-awaited sequel. Sadly, he has warned that The Penguin may not be in too many scenes in the sequel, although he doesn’t necessarily know the story just yet. “I’ll be getting into the script, I think, this week, and I’ll be there for however long. I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant. I don’t know what the story is yet.”

As for the rumor that The Batman Part II could see Oz reunited with Milioti’s Sofia Falcone, the actress has hope: “I would really love to revisit her. I want to play her again.”

Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti React To The Penguin’s Awards Recognition

Both Farrell and Milioti received Emmy nominations for their work on The Penguin as Oswald Cobb and Sofia Falcone, respectively. The duo, along with Deirdre O’Connell, who stars as Oz’s mother, Francis, are all first time Emmy nominees. While speaking to the outlet, Farrell and Milioti expressed what it’s like to have their work in the series appreciated:

“It’s icing on the cake. The cake was more than enough. I mean, we had such a blast doing this. It was a joy, but it was an adventure, and it was such a collective experience,” Colin Farrell said in regard to his nomination and overall experience on The Penguin. While Milioti expressed excitement over the show being recognized. “I feel great. And also I’m so thrilled for our show. Honestly, to get that many nominations and to see all of our departments honored in that way, it’s incredible.”

While both actors are understandably excited to received nominations for their outstanding work, they were both as excited to get to play in the expansive world of Gotham. For Farrell, The Penguin was more than just another genre story. He noted the emotional strength in the story, and how it focused on damaged people, and used emotions to ultimately drive the storytelling. “The whole thing felt really personal, because it’s a really big story – like, it’s a vast story, it’s a huge world, but among the vastness of it all and the scale of it all, it feels like a very, very personal thing from every character’s backstory and all the emotional connections that each of us have. Everything is grounded in the personal, in emotion.”

While fans wait to see what is next for both The Penguin and Sofia Falcone, they can rewatch The Penguin now on HBO Max. As it stands, a second season of the hit series has not been ordered, but it also has not yet been ruled out by Warner Bros.