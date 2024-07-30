Batman: Caped Crusader’s Minnie Driver Wants a Penguin Crossover with Colin Farrell

Batman: Caped Crusader is looking to be the successor to Batman: The Animated Series, and according to ComicBook’s review of the new series, that goal is definitely within reach. Despite taking some bold swings with re-imagined Batman lore, Caped Crusader manages to retain the core essence of the iconic Batman characters it features.

Case in point: Minnie Driver is the new female version of The Penguin, Oswalda Cobblepot. There’s no doubt that Oswalda fits the mold of the Penguin, with a few new flourishes. Sure, she’s the ruthless and calculating Gotham crime lord we know – Oswalda also has a much more flamboyant public persona to hide her true psycho nature – she’s also a mother with some… unique approaches to parenting.

At the risk of being premature, it already feels like Batman: Caped Crusader’s version of Penguin will become a new fan-favorite. However, Batman: Caped Crusader’s Penguin voice actress Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) will have some competition for the title of “fan-favorite,” in Colin Farrell’s Penguin from The Batman movie universe, who is about to get his own series.

ComicBook got a chance to speak with Minnie Driver at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and we had to ask if she and Colin Farrell had “talked shop” about playing Penguin – or if there is any friendly competition between the actors to win the biggest favor amongst fans.

Colin Farrell and Minnie Driver’s versions of The Penguin

“No…” Driver said in response, adding that she wants the opportunity play a role in Farrell’s live-action Penguin show: “I want to go on his show there. I love just to bring it full circle.”

Driver revealed that even though she has not done any major project with Colin Farrell, they do have some fun history between them:

“When we were shooting Phantom of the Opera (2004), which [Batman & Robin director]Joel Schumacher directed… he’d made Phone Booth with Colin. Colin was shooting Alexander (2004) in the studio next door and he was often in our studio. You’d see his bright shock of blonde hair – and I love him. He’s one of the great guys. I’m always happy to see him and I’ll definitely, when I next see him, I’m going to be like, “Yo, I’m a Penguin too. You have to find space for there to be maybe two penguins on the show.’”

Batman: Caped Crusader streams episodes on Amazon Prime Video.