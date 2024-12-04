Colman Domingo Confirms Marvel Studios Talks (but Is He the New Kang?)

Actor and playwright Colman Domingo has earned some massive fan cred thanks to his role in Fear the Walking Dead and has long been a fan-favorite pick of actors who could join one of the big franchise universes. Marvel fans sort of got their wish when Domingo was cast as the voice of Norman Osborn in the upcoming animated series Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – but it seems he’s been discussing a possible role in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well. In a new interview, Colman Domingo makes it clear that he is talking with Marvel Studios – but that it is currently more of a carte blanche offer he’s more than willing to consider!

“I have had a meeting with Marvel, yes. But it wasn’t specifically about anything,” Domingo revealed to Screen Geek. “They literally sat down and said, “What do you want to do?” And I said, “I don’t know. What do you got for me?” So we’re having engagement, of course. Who would not want to be a part of the MCU? I just wouldn’t want it to be right. And something that is created for me and something where I feel like I can give something of myself to. So we’ll find out what that is. I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m patient.”

Colman Domingo’s name has been circulating around the MCU rumor mill for about a year now. It was around the holiday season of last year when we started hearing that Domingo would replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror after Majors was embroiled in a major relationship scandal and trial. For his part, Domingo was very demure about the whole thing, claiming to know as much as we do (rumors), and that while his “team” had had talks with Marvel, there was nothing concrete to discuss, in terms of specific roles:

“It’s funny how people are online talking about this… And I was like, ‘What rumor? Who? Where’s this coming from?’ I just didn’t think about it. The next day I woke up, it’s everywhere,” Domingo told Vanity Fair early this year.

“ My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know,” he added. “I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know. I could be in conversation, but I’m not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it.”

That quote was from back in March of 2024, so it seems there was definitely some forward motion across the year, where Colman Domingo went from hearing rumors about his MCU involvement to having actual meetings with the studio. The question remains: what was discussed?

Will Colman Domingo Be The MCU’s New Kang?

The question of Kang’s presence in the MCU Multiverse Saga is a heavy one looming over the franchise. Jonathan Majors was dropped by Disney immediately after receiving a guilty verdict in his initial trial for assault and harassment – but his accuser later dropped an assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor, which has re-galvanized his career (to some extent). Disney has fired and re-hired prominent Marvel figures before (see: James Gunn), so there’s been speculation about whether or not Majors would be allowed to return and give his arc as Kang proper closure, avoiding the need for recasting.

We do know that Robert Downey Jr. has been brought back as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday – but how Doom snatches the reigns of Marvel Multiverse dominance from the Council of Kangs is another story element we need to see resolved. There is a window of opportunity for Colman Domingo to still step in and finish out the Kang story arc – and plenty of fans would love to see him onscreen opposite RDJ in Avengers 5.

There are also a wide and wonderful assortment of Marvel characters Colman Domingo could play in the MCU. We could eventually need a live-action version of Miles Morales’ Uncle Aaron (aka The Prowler); the Blade movie could need a charismatic actor to play the MCU Whistler; while the X-Men corner of the MCU could feature Domingo in roles as big as Bishop, or even a re-imagined Magneto. And if Denzel Washington is already discussing Black Panther 3 with Marvel, then adding Colman Domingo into that mix as well would be electrifying. If Domingo wows Marvel fans with his Norman Osborn voice performance, the MCU could also use a live-action version of the character…

For now, rumor and speculation about Colman Domingo’s MCU role is all we have to go on, as well as his performance as Norman Osborn in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.