Colman Domingo Confirms Marvel Kang Recasting Talks (But Didn’t “Feel Right”)

Colman Domingo is getting into a Marvel groove on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, voicing the villainous Norman Osborn on the animated Disney+ series. That said, there are still a lot of fans who want to see Domingo make the jump to the live-action MCU, and there were a lot of rumors that he would do so as a new version of Kang the Conqueror, following the firing of Jonathan Majors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That obviously didn’t happen, as Marvel pivoted to make Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) the big villain of this next phase of the MCU, but Domingo has confirmed that he did chat with Marvel Studios executives about the potential recasting.

During a new episode of Happy Sad Confused, Domingo talked about the Kang rumors and admitted he was surprised to see them. His surprise led to a conversation with his team, which led to a sit-down meeting with the Marvel brass. Now the meeting wasn’t solely about the Kang recasting, but it was brought up in the conversation, and Domingo has made it clear that kind of role isn’t one that felt right to him.

“After a while, when it was constantly in the press and in places like Twitter, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, is this true?’ So I called up my team and said, ‘Are you guys having conversations that I don’t know about…Are you guys being cagey?’ And they weren’t,” Domingo explained. “But there had been conversations of me coming into Marvel in some way, so we did follow up with a sit down meeting with the heads of Marvel. So I did do that. And we talked openly about the landscape of Marvel and even the Kang rumors.”

“I’m all about energy and want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy and I want a role to be mine,” Domingo continued. “Whatever that role is, whatever I develop. Something didn’t feel right of me, like ‘Oh would I replace someone?’ No, I want to build something from the ground up that’s my own. So I feel like that was never a conversation from my point of view. If I was discussed, I still don’t know if I was discussed. I just know I would want to build something from the ground up, so there’s still talks.”

So it doesn’t appear as though the Kang discussions with Domingo and Marvel Studios were all that serious, but the two sides did talk about it. They also talked about some other options for the actor to appear in the MCU, and we likely won’t know more about those until he ends up taking one on.

After the debut of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, fans are likely hoping to see Domingo portray a live-action version of Norman Osborn at some point. Domingo seems to want the very same thing.

“I would love to get the live-action version, too. Wouldn’t that be cool? I would love to tear that up on the big screen,” the actor said. “But I’m having a great time. I love the animation, I love the idea of playing Norman Osborn. And you’ll see his evolution into the Green Goblin in coming seasons, which will be very cool.”